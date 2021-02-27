Tiffany Lynn Wright, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tiffany Lynn Wright, 28, of Niles, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021.

She was born April 24, 1992, in Marion Ohio, the daughter of Charles R. and Tammy Stapleton Levings.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, family, arranging get togethers with friends, kayaking, bonfires, crafting and make-up.

Tiffany is survived by her husband, Charles A. Wright, whom she married on October 31, 2020; her parents, Charles R. and Tammy Levings; three daughters, Marley Kessinger, Scarlett Wright and Luna Wright; two brothers, Shane Levings and Johnny Levings and two sisters, Whittney Levings and Rikquel Levings.

Due to the current pandemic, there are no services.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Tiffany’s family.

