WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tiffany J. Wilson, 38, of Warren, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023, at her residence.

She was born August 7, 1985, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Spencer Lee Munion and Christine Wilson.

Tiffany is survived by her two sons, Avrey Wilson and Carter Kuhn; her daughter, Rylee Kuhn; her parents; two brothers, Ryan Wilson and Lee Munion and six sisters, Sheri Munion, Melissa McIntosh, Melinda Munion, Ashley Munion, Amber Munion and Andrea Munion.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

