Thomas Theodore Jack “TJ” Carr, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Theodore Jack “TJ” Carr, 39, of Niles, passed away on Monday morning, March 1, 2021.

He was born on June 4, 1981, in Oberlin, Ohio, the son of Thomas Carr and June Hamrick.

TJ was an amazing and loving husband and father. He cherished the time spent with his children. He enjoyed riding four wheelers, shooting bow and arrows, working out and boxing. He was a talented and wonderful artist. He worked as a roofer and as a tattoo artist.

TJ is survived by his loving wife of sixteen years, Stacey Marie (Kramer) Carr, whom he married on April18, 2006, five children, Isaiah Aaron Jack “AJ” Carr, Isaac Rudy Josiah “RJ” Carr, Isabella Teresa Marie Carr, Faith Ashlyn Mohney, Amanda Nicole Fields, his father, Thomas Carr of Grand Island, Florida, his mother, June Hamrick of Columbus, Ohio, three brothers, David Owens, Dwayne Carr, Cody Carr, father and mother-in-law, Charles D. and Tammie Kramer of Girard, Ohio, brother-in-law, Charles C. Kramer, aunt and uncle, Lisa and Bobby Rice, numerous other aunts and uncles and many friends.

Calling hours will be Monday, March 8, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

Due to the current pandemic, facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing measures will be enforced for those entering funeral home.

