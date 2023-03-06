LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Fell, 73, of Leavittsburg, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was born September 21, 1949, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Gene K. and Helen C. “Ceil” Wermel Skirchin Fell.

Thomas was of the Catholic Faith and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He worked at Thomas Steel Corp. for 45 years in the Electrical Maintenance Dept., retiring in 2013.

He was a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 236 of Newton Falls, VFW Post 3332 of Newton Falls and the former American Legion Post 699 of Leavittsburg.

He enjoyed scratch off tickets, reading, watching TV, taking pride in his yard work, bowling, he bowled on a league at Freeway Lanes for many years, horse shoes, working on home improvements and playing with his two pet cats, Opal and Onyx.

Thomas is survived by two daughters, Dana M. Haynie of Warren, Dawn E. (Fiancée Donnie Stefan) Haynie of Mineral Ridge; his brother, James (Marilyn) Fell of Warren; three sisters, Mary R. Kuhn of Taylor, Michigan, Jeanne M. Baker of Columbus, Ohio, Susan (Susie) Dobson of Poland, Ohio; three grandchildren, Hayley Haynie (Mathew R. Dyling) of Niles, Thomas Lee Haynie (Alivia W. Rutherford) of Lorain, Ohio, Treyton Stefan of Mineral Ridge; three great-grandchildren, Aubrianna Dyling Audryanna Ross, Thomas Lee Haynie, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryl Darlene Hemby Fell, whom he married July 11, 1986 and passed, July 1, 2013; his parents and a brother, Harry J. Fell.

After his wife passed, Thomas helped to take care of and provide for his mother-in-law, Elizabeth (Sug) Hemby, until her passing in 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. (330-652-2422)

Family and friends may call Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Interment will be Crown Hill Burial Park.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Fell family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.