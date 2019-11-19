Thomas F. Flynn, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas F. Flynn, 77, died November 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born September 23, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Charles and Catherine “Redden” Flynn.

He was a 1960 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown and a 1967 graduate of Youngstown State University, where he majored in mathematics.

He was employed by Packard Electric/EDS as a systems analyst for 35 years, before he retired. He had previously worked at Mahoning National Bank in Youngstown.

He had lived in the Boardman area until 1979 before moving to Howland. On November 17, 1973, he married the former Geraldine “Ged” Dinger.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and a member of their men’s group, St. Vincent de Paul and Relay for Life.

He was also a member of the Budapest pool league. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and Notre Dame football and the Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed doing landscaping.

Besides his wife, Ged, he is survived by a son, James (Renae) Flynn of Champion; two daughters, Heather (Joseph) Ferencie of Solon, Ohio and Mandy Flynn of Warren; one sister, Kathleen Deskin of Syracuse, New York; five grandchildren, Breanna and Ian Flynn of Champion, Joseph, Grant and Daniel Ferencie of Solon and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mary Ann Hunter: two brothers-in-law, Richard Hunter and Larry Deskin; one niece, Katie Williams and one nephew, Rick Hunter.

Calling hours will be Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Words of remembrance will be given by the family, at 10:45 a.m., prior to the beginning of Mass.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., concelebrated by Reverends Peter Haladej, Thomas Eisweirth, Thomas McCarthy and James Korda.

Entombment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Blessed Sacrament’s Men’s Group or St. Vincent de Paul Society care of Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, in Tom’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.