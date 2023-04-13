NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa P. Lesko, 67, of Niles, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

She was born October 31, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Benjamin and Helen Williams Greenhill.

Theresa worked as a clerk for the last 12 years at the Eastwood Mall License Bureau.

She enjoyed decorating, dining out, going to movies and was an animal lover. Theresa cherished the time that she spent with her family, especially her daily afterwork “meeting” with her daughter, Jeanetta.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Jeanetta Lesko (Mike) of Youngstown, Ohio; her two brothers, Jason Greenhill and Benny Greenhill, both of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Diane Settle of Cortland, Ohio and Sue Greenhill of Niles, Ohio; not only a sister but other half in life, her significant other, Bill Smith; very close family friend, Kyle Jones; her dog, Trixie and grand dogs, Lilly and Storm. Though divorced, she also is survived by her life-long friend, Stephen Lesko.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to be divided between Theresa’s favorite charities.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Lesko family.

