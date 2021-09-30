Theresa C. Robbins, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa C. Robbins, 91, of Niles, passed away, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio, surrounded by loving family.

She was born February 19, 1930, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of William and Marie Schwinefus Carroll.

Theresa was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

She worked at Packard Electric in Quality Control for 38 years.

Theresa is survived by two sons, Jim (Maureen) Robbins of Niles, John (Joanne) Robbins of Michigan; a daughter, Paula Pugh of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Carl Carroll of California; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Robbins; a grandson, Joshua Robbins; a son-in-law, Richard Pugh and eight siblings.

As per Theresa’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Family request that material contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Niles.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Niles.

