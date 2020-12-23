Theresa A. Lorenzetti, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Lorenzetti entered into eternal life on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Shepard of the Valley in Howland.

Born March 28, 1931 in Youngstown, Theresa was the daughter of Anthony and Sara (Lipinski) Weilbruda. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, class of ’49.

Theresa met her husband Jack C. Lorenzetti, Sr. while dancing at Avon Oaks Ballroom. Soon after, they were united in marriage on June 27, 1953 at Stanislaw Church, Youngstown.

As dedicated parents, Theresa and Jack provided a loving home in Niles where they raised their three children. They were proud co-owners of The Living Room and Jimmy Chieffo’s restaurants in Warren.

A devoted member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, Theresa was active with the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and volunteered for the annual Church festivals.

Gathering with close friends to socialize and play cards and dining at local restaurants with family and friends were among Theresa’s favorite past times.

Theresa will e fondly remembered by her children, Greg (Linda) Lorenzetti of Alpharetta, Georgia, Attorney Jack C. Lorenzetti, Jr. (Joan Arnott) of Girard, Ohio and Paula Littleton of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Laura (Paul) Soper of New York, New York, Nichole (Walter) Tillman of New York, New York, Ryan Lorenzetti of Alpharetta, Georgia, Kate (Mark) Bradley of Columbus, Ohio and Jack C. Lorenzetti III (Amanda Greenwood) of Columbus, Ohio; great-grandchildren, David and Andrew Tillman; brother, Frank (Gloria) Weilbruda; brother-in-law, Joseph Guiterrez and several nieces and nephews.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack in 2004; sister, Frances Guiterrez and brother, Henry (Dora) Wielbruda.

A private service to honor Theresa was held December 20, 2020 at Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, with Reverend John Michael Lavelle, delivering her eulogy.

The family extends their gratitude to all those who participated in Theresa’s care, in particular, Dr. Anthony Lanier.

Contributions can be made in Theresa’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Friends and family can share their memories by visiting https://www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com/.

