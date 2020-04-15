Thelma T. DeMatteis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma T. DeMatteis, 89, of Niles, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Windsor House Champion.

She was born July 11, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Phillip and Lena Granata Cicero.

Thelma was a lifelong resident of Niles and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

She was employed at Cicero’s Market in Niles for 40 years and was the Chairwomen of the Cancer Society, Ohio Division, for 15 years.

She also enjoyed traveling.

Thelma is survived by her two sons, Vincent (Chrissy) DeMatteis of Niles and Martin (Debora Witten) DeMatteis of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Theresa (James) Evetts of Sachse, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Claire and Colson; a brother, Peter Cicero of Warren, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent A. DeMatteis, whom she married June 24, 1950 and passed April 16, 2015 and two brothers, John Cicero and Joseph Cicero.

A private family service was held due to the COVID-19. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

