WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry E. (Teddy) Clay, Jr., 43, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at his residence.

He was born August 25, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Terry E. and Joyce Groves Clay, Sr.

Teddy, as he was known to everyone, was a member of the Bella Napoli Club in Niles and enjoyed collecting antiques.

He was self-employed in the construction business.

Teddy is survived by his mother, Joyce Clay (Dale) of McDonald, Ohio; two daughters, Dayva Clay of Niles, Ohio and Jasmine Adams of Bebee, Arkansas; a stepdaughter, Laikyn Reese of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Brian (Debbie Hilty) Clay of Niles; a stepbrother, Dale Prunchak of Cleveland, Ohio; four sisters, Lynn Ann Lewis of McDonald, Ohio, Kathy Clark of McDonald, Ohio, Gretchen (Robert) Hanshaw of Niles and Courtney (Tim) Mallory of Niles, Ohio; his fiancée, Lori Reese of Warren, Ohio; his stepmother, Kay Clay of Niles, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Terry E. (Ted) Clay, Sr.; a brother, Corey Clay and two sisters, Wendy Lee Clay and Jamie Schmitt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 27 at the funeral home.

The burial will be at Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Clay family.

