Teresa Loveless, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Loveless, 64, of Niles, passed away at 7:02 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born February 9, 1956, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, the daughter of Ray and Nettie Porter Catron.

Teresa treasured the time that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Ronald “Pete” Loveless, whom she married on August 27, 2001; two daughters, Shannon (Pat) Gattis of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Angie (Pat) Ciarniello of Austintown, Ohio; stepson, Dennis (Angie) Loveless of Niles, Ohio; a brother, David (Darlene) Catron of Liberty, Ohio; a sister, Trennia (Dave) Cross of Niles, Ohio; two grandchildren, Nathan Kowardy and Olivia Ciarniello; two stepgrandchildren, Ryan Loveless and Hanna Loveless and a stepgreat-grandson, Ty Loveless.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Catron; a sister, Treda Catron and a stepgranddaughter, Ashley Loveless.

As per Teresa’s wishes there are no calling hours.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Arrangements handled by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Loveless family.