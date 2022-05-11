NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan K. Brown, 58, of Niles, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, following a short illness.

She was born April 28, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Courtney D. and Erma Snowden Brown.

Susan was of the Baptist faith.

She worked as a tow motor driver for 20 years at XL Extrusions.

She enjoyed fishing and the time she shared with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Shannon {Thomas) Hilty of Niles; three sisters, Cheryl (Neil) Howdershelt of Lordstown, Toni Ruby of Warren and Jenny Brown of Lordstown; six grandchildren, Irenea, Dylan, Donnie, Maddon, Jacylnn and Karman and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl Boggs; her parents; a son, Jason Boggs and a grandson, Derek Boggs.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday May 13, 2022, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 6:00 p.m. till time of service.

