NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. Filipcich, 69, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Park Vista Retirement Community in Youngstown, Ohio, following a short illness.

She was born September 4, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Francis R. and Alice R. Crum Porter.

Susan was a member of the Four Mile Run Christian Church and was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1972.

She holds an associate degree from Youngstown College of Business and Drafting.

Susan enjoyed crafts, baking, computers and was an avid reader.

Susan is survived by her three sons, David T. Filipich, Jr., of Warren, Raymond V. Filipcich of Howland and Daniel A. (Mary) Filipcich of Warren; her brother, Greg V. (Karen) Porter of Austintown and 10 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David T. Filipcich, Sr., whom she married on May 21, 1977 and passed July 19, 2018; her parents; two brothers, Allen Porter and Randall Porter and her brother-in-law, Michael Filipcich.

As per Susan’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 31 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.