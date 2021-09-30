Steven J. Dikun, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven J. Dikun, 65, of Liberty, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born May 10, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the Son of Stephen and Stella Dikun.

Steve was an accomplished guitar tech for artists such as ZZ Top, Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac, Little Feet, Phish, Warren Zevon, Black Crows and Prince, just to name a few. After a distinguished and colorful career on the road, he settled in Burbank, California, to live and work as the, “Roc N’ Roll Doctor.” He later developed his own line of custom amps and was the go-to-guy in and around Los Angeles concerning vintage guitar and amplifier maintenance and repair.

Steve’s second great love in life was fishing. He loved going fishing with his dad and carried that love of the sport throughout his entire life.

Steve is survived by his brothers, Thomas R. (Laura) Dikun of Nooksach, Washington, Edward W. Dikun of Liberty, Ohio; niece, Justine Dikun and nephew, Joshua (Samatha) Dikun; two aunts, Carmel Lucarelli of Girard, Ohio and Catherine Lucarello of Niles, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Dikun, who passed February 3, 1999 and his mother, Stella M. Dikun, who passed July 3, 2021.

Family and friends may call Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio, 330-652-2422.

