Steven Heard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Heard, 59, Youngstown departed this life on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.



Mr. Heard was born May 14, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of James “Jerry” and Sadie Blalock.

He attended The Rayen School and was formerly employed at Youngstown Barrell and Drum.

Steven Heard was a devoted father of two and a loving husband that did every and anything for his family. He was always there for them and never complained. He was a great guy, who helped everybody that needed him. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, he was a big sports fan, played football and basketball during his high school years and during his later years enjoyed watching sports, movies and just spending quality time with his family. He was taken away from us too soon and will be truly missed by his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife; his high school sweetheart and companion for 42 years, Gladys Franklin, his children; Steven (Leshawn) Franklin, and Tamesha Franklin, grandchildren; Rozlyn Lane and Raniya Lane, four brothers; Darryl, Jerry, Jeffrey and Melvin, two aunts; Aunt Rosie and Aunt Tiny (Jeanette), three uncles; Uncle John, Uncle Roger and his running partner; Uncle Bobby and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Kay Heard and grandmother Viola Heard.

Funeral will be Friday, October 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.,at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Please follow CDC guidelines and wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the building. Thank you in advance.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their hour of bereavement.