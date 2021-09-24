Steve E. Bajtosh, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve E. Bajtosh, 94, of Niles, formally from Anoka, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born on January 26, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Steve and Anna Svorloh Bajtosh.

Steve went to Saint Matthias School and was an Eagle Scout as a boy. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He earned his Mechanical Engineering Degree at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

On September 8, 1984 he married the love of his life, Donna Kay Smith. They resided in Anoka, Minnesota.

Steve loved his guitar music, cowboy and western movies, going to Marine reunions, golfing and model training.

When his wife, Donna, passed away in 2017, Steve moved to Niles, Ohio to live with his niece, Kathleen Reese and he will be greatly missed by her, also nephew, Harold (Faith) Reese and family; great-niece, Elisabeth (Brett) Miller and great-great-niece and nephew, Eliana and Bryce Miller; his Goddaughter, Kathy Lilko (Nick) DiToro and family; a sister, Margie McGraw and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Baytos; sister, Ann Jane Reese; brother, William Baytos and sister, Eleanor Kollar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Military Honors will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home for his service to his Country.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Bajtosh family.

