Stephen Mannella, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Mannella, 53, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Health Center Emergency Room of natural causes.

He was born April 21, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nick A. and Gladys Marsico Mannella.

Stephen was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was of the Catholic faith.

He was employed by Penn-Ohio Cycle as a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.

Stephen is survived by a son, Stephen G. Mannella of Cortland; his father, Nick A. Mannella of Niles; three brothers, Nicholas Robert Mannella of Niles, Christopher (Linda) Mannella of Niles and Michael (Dana) Mannella of Cortland; a sister, Virginia (Denny) Jones of Copley, Ohio; three nephews and three nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Mannella.

A service of Christian burial will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from Noon till time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.

Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Mannella family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.