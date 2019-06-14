Stephen M. Fauvie, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Fauvie, Sr., 58, of Austintown, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital Emergency Room of natural causes after becoming ill at work.

He was born October 20, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Raymond J. and Gloria E. “DiNatale” Fauvie, Sr.

Steve was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He was a self- employed cement finisher. He was a perfectionist at his job and was always ready and willing to help his family and friends.

Steve is survived by two sons, Stephen M.(Shannon) Fauvie, Jr. of Niles and Mark E. Fauvie of Mineral Ridge; his father, Raymond J. Fauvie, Sr. of Niles; three brothers, Raymond J. (Joanne) Fauvie, Jr. of Niles, Brian Fauvie of Liberty and Craig (Connie) Fauvie of Fowler; two sisters, Lorraine Fauvie of Niles and Karen Fauvie of Niles; two grandchildren, Nikole Fauvie and Axel Ray Fauvie and his companion of many years, Sherri Berenics.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria E. (DiNatale) Fauvie, who passed away November 20, 2015 and a brother, Emanuel.

A private memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. for family and close friends.

Arrangements by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

