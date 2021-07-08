Stella M. Dikun, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stella M. Dikun, 87, of Girard, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mercy Health Downtown Youngstown.

She was born July 17, 1933, in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of William and Carmel Sabino Briguglio

Stella worked as an Avon Lady and was an accomplished seamstress. She was very fond of children and could always be counted on to babysit. A wonderful homemaker and mother, she made sure everyone who visited left with a full belly.

Stella is survived by her three sons, Steven J. Dikun of Liberty, Ohio, Thomas R. (Laura) Dikun of Nooksach, Washington and Edward W. Dikun of Liberty, Ohio; two sisters, Carmel Lucarelli of Girard, Ohio and Catherine Lucarello of Niles, Ohio; two grandchildren, Joshua (Samatha) Dikun and Justine Dikun and two great-grandchildren, Trent and Vincent Dikun.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Dikun, whom she married on July 30, 1955 and passed February 3, 1999; a brother, Frank Funge and a sister, Barbara Brown.

Family and friends may call Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Dikun family.

