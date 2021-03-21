Shirley A. Floyd, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Floyd, 83, of Niles, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Shirley was born on May 1, 1937 at home in Buena Vista, Vairginia, the daughter of David P. and Votie Smith.

She worked at Bernson Silk Mill in Buena Vista, Virginia for 19 years and after moving to Ohio, she was a full-time homemaker for her family.

“Our family lost our matriarch, a.k.a. Mom, Grandma, Mama. Heaven has gained an angel and she has been reunited with the love of her life and her beloved son.”

Shirley was of the Baptist faith. She had a love for music and enjoyed playing the piano. Singing with her husband and their family gospel band while ministering in various churches, she showed her strong faith and love for God.

Some of her favorite pastimes included bowling in several leagues, playing Yahtzee with her sister and Scrabble and card games with her family. She also enjoyed watching TV game shows. Her dream was to make it as a contestant on her favorite game show, “WHEEL – OF – FORTUNE!”

Most of all, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family. One of her family’s most treasured memories is gathering around her dining room table on Sundays, enjoying her homemade bread and gravy while getting ready to root on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shirley will be greatly missed by three sons, Dennis Floyd of Niles, Greg (Chris) Floyd of Niles and Macky (Adrianne) Floyd of Niles; a sister, Ruby Hooper of Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman R. Floyd, Jr., whom she married on July 26, 1955 and who passed away February 23, 2008; a son, Barry K. Floyd; her parents and 19 siblings.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, 330-652 2422.

Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing rules will be enforced.

Burial will be in Rockbridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington, Virginia.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Floyd Family.

