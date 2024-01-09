NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl Ann McCune, 60 of Niles, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 26, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and June Warnock Everman.

Sheryl was of the Protestant faith.

She worked for the 11th District Court of Appeals as an administrative assistant, retiring after 20 years of service.

Sheryl was an avid pool player, enjoyed gardening, music of all types, dancing and especially the time she shared with her grandbabies.

Sheryl is survived by her husband, Howard McCune, whom she married on August 8, 2018; a son, David Russell, Jr. (Kathie Steeb) of Niles; Elizabeth A. Everman of Niles; Sarah J. Russell (Matt Petrilla); two brothers, James Everman (Lan) of Anaheim, Calfornia and Charles Everman (Cindy) of Niles; her sister, Beatrice Parker (Paul) of Niles and four grandchildren, Delaney, Ian, Ezekiel and Elizabeth.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Thomas Everman.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 11 at 4:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. Prayer service by Lawrence Hardesty. Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. till the time of service.

The family request that in lieu of flowers that memorial donation be made to the Hope Center, 700 Howland-Wilson Road SE, Warren, OH 44484

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Sheryl’s family.