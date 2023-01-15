NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles.

She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street.

Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director of nursing for various hospitals and institutions. She was a die-hard Tennessee Titan football fan.

Sharon is survived her mother, Betty Jean Jackson of Tennessee; her two sons, Brian Malachi (Amber) Hamilton of Sugarcreek, Ohio and James Granvil (Trista) Vaughn of Tennessee; her daughter, Carrie Lynn Vaughn of Tennessee; a brother, Chester Malachi (Barbara) Street of Tennessee; a sister, Jenny Carol Street of Tennessee; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lynn Vaughn; her father, Mel Street and a brother, David Allen Street.

As per Sharon’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

