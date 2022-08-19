NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sam J. Fuda, 73, of Niles, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 11, 2022, with his family by his side at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus.

He was born November 29, 1948, in Niles, the son of Louise and Patsy Fuda.

Sam went to Mount Carmel school, Washington Elementary school, and Niles McKinley High School. Class of 1966.

In high school, Sam was an avid football player. After graduating high school, he attended Youngstown State University on a full scholarship to play football. Fun fact, Sam had a strong resemblance to Franco Harris and was asked time and again for his autograph. After college, Sam accepted a job at Republic Steel as a crane operator where he worked for almost 40 years.

Sam’s love for playing sports competitively ranged from baseball, football, weightlifting, and softball. Even through the years, Sam continued playing softball with his buddies and weightlifting. He enjoyed many days and nights watching sports, classic tv shows and movies. He loved going on Casino trips and playing cards with his buddies. He also very much enjoyed hanging around the pool with his close friends.

Sam will be remembered as a person that enjoyed the company of others. A cold beer, a simple conversation, and being in the sun filled his heart.

Sam is survived by his two children, son, Ryan (Nikki) Fuda, of Youngstown, his daughter, Dr. Jessica Fuda (Tae) Daddio of Erie, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Dominic (Sue) Fuda, Tindoro (Marie) Fuda, Frank (Darlene) Fuda, and John Fuda, all of Niles; his granddaughter, Lucia Fuda and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, services will follow after calling hours.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.