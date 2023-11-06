NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby M. Coleman, 84 of Niles, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023, at her residence.

She was born February 16, 1939, in Greenup, Kentucky, the daughter of John and Zera Maynard Taylor.

Ruby was of the Apostolic Pentecostal faith.

She was a baker at Ashley Circle.

She enjoyed yard sales, going to thrift stores, casinos and playing bingo.

Ruby is survived by her three sons, Vernon (Patty) Coleman, Jr. of Burghill, Ohio, David Coleman of Niles, Ohio and Jerry Coleman of Warren, Ohio; her two daughters, Zera Pyne of Warren, Ohio and Cathy Ainsworth of Niles, Ohio; two sisters, Betty Taylor of Georgia and Mildred Elliot of Kentucky; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Coleman, whom she married March 16, 1957 and passed February 23, 2013 and a grandson, Vincent Pyne III.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. till the time of service.

The burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Coleman family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.