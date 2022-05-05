NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose C. Sarno, 88, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence, with her loving family by her side, following a brief illness.

She was born October 10, 1933, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Louise Mordent Cervone.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church of Niles.

She was a 1951 graduate of Niles McKinley High School, where she was captain of the girls’ basketball team.

She volunteered at St. Stephen School and was an excellent baker and cook.

She worked for Ohio Lamp, Packard and then at Niles Denture Clinic for 24 years as a dental technician.

What Rose cherished the most was the time and love that she shared with her family.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Louise Ann Sarno of Niles; grandson, Dominic F. O’Brien of Niles; a sister, Elizabeth Bonanno of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Sarno, whom she married, August 4, 1959 and passed March 3, 2019; a brother, Pete Cervone and sister-in-law, Helen Cervone and her sister, Antonette “Toni” Landolfi and her brother-in-law, Gregory Landolfi.

As per Rose’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

The family request that material donations be made in Rose’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Sarno family.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.