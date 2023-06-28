NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Ann Paris, 97, of Niles, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

She was born August 29, 1925, in Ford City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Frank and Tillie Blaniar.

Rose was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles and the Niles Senior Center.

Rose kept very active, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, bingo, playing cards, bus trips, volunteering at the Mount Carmel Festival and especially spending time with her friends and family.

Rose is survived by her son, Joseph F. Paris, Jr. of Niles; her daughter, Jo-Ann (Larry) Crank of Niles; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Joseph, Brian, Robert, Angela, Nicole, Edward and Joshua, 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Paris, Sr., whom she married January 25, 1947, and passed, December 22, 1992; two sons, Edward J. Paris and Robert A. Paris; eight brothers and four sisters.

A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday June 29, 2023, at Niles City Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in Rose’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Paris family.

