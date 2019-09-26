Rosa L. Bird, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosa L. Bird, 79, of Niles, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019, at Warren St. Joseph Hospital, with her family by her side. After years of sickness, she now has no pain, she went home and suffers no more.

She was born December 11, 1939 in Clay County, West Virginia. She was born the sixth child of Sebert and Reba Dorsey.

Rosa was a member of the First Baptist Church of McDonald.

She worked 15 years at a nursing home as a nurses’ aide.

She enjoyed bowling and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Rosa is survived by her husband Ed Bird, whom she married on February 10, 1957.They grew up together and were high school sweethearts.Together they had five children, three boys and two girls, Sherri (Eddy) Long of Columbus, Ohio; Chuck Bird of Niles, Ohio; Allen (Kim) Bird of Niles; Jennifer (Roy) Reshetar of Perry, Ohio; five sisters, Carolyn Sites of Maryland; Eva (Marvin) Cottrell of Newton Falls, Ohio; Lorena Snell of Lynchburgh, Virginia; Lynn (Frank) Lewis of Niles; Elaine (Jim) Wilson of Bell, West Virginia; two brothers, Sebert (Jean) Dorsey of Lizemore, West Virginia; and Jerry (Patty) Dorsey of Deerfield, Ohio. She has seven grandchildren she is leaving to remember her, Jason, Robbie, Christopher, Jonathan, Tyler, Nicole, Courtney, three step grandchildren, Missy, Mandy, Eddy, and 13 great grandchildren, Avah, Easton, Greyson, Bennet, Noah, Jason, Jr., Zackary, Matthew, Logan, Jake, Luke, Cameron, Kailey and several nephews and nieces. She also hosted an exchange student from Thailand in 1985, Yai.

She was preceded in death by a son, John Lewis Bird, her parents, a brother, Bobby Dorsey and two sisters, Elsie Vance and Shelby Donley.

Rosa enjoyed taking care of older people. She always put everyone else before herself. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law and aunt. Her friends will really miss her.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 27, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery, Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

The family request that material contributions be made in Rosa’s name to the Blue Star Mothers, Chapter 57, PO Box 482, Geneva, OH 44041.

Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Bird family.