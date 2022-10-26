NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Eugene Weimer, 79, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

He was born January 3, 1943 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Patricia Parks Weimer.

Ron was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, class of 1960 and earned his BA degree from Youngstown State University.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Girard.

He worked for Packard Electric for 36 years as a machine operator, retiring in 1999 and also worked as a salesman for Sears for ten years, retiring in 2008. After 26 years of faithful service as a fireman, Ron retired as Lieutenant from the Mineral Ridge/Weathersfield Fire Department.

He enjoyed traveling, camping and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ron is survived by his wife, Dixie Lee Horrell Weimer, whom he married on November 23, 2013; his son, Craig (Kim) Weimer of Niles; his daughter, Trina (Bill) Whetstone of Niles; a brother, Frederick (Barb) Weimer; a sister, Carroll Weimer; six grandchildren, William, Jacob, Michael, Margaret “Maggie”, Kassidy and Maddison “Maddee”; five great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Liam, Theo, Sage and Nathan; three stepchildren, Wayne (Kim) Cowan, Wanda Fletcher and Clayton Cowan and nine stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, M. Marlene Pohuski Weimer, who passed in 2011 and a brother, David Weimer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made in Ron’s name to the Ronald Weimer Public Safety Scholarship. Make checks payable to the Mineral Ridge Fire Association in memory of Ronald Weimer.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Weimer family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.