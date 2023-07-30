NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald E. “Pete” Loveless, 76, of Niles, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren following a brief illness.

He was born March 27, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Marcus and Florence O’Rell Loveless.

“Pete,” as Ron was known to his family and friends, was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Thomas Steel Corporation as a pipefitter and welder, retiring after 30 years of service.

He enjoyed golfing and was an ardent Chicago Cubs fan.

Pete is survived by his son, Dennis (Angela) Loveless of Niles; two stepdaughters, Shannon Cramer of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Angela (Patrick) Ciarniello of Austintown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Nathan, Olivia and a great-grandson, Ty.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Loveless, whom he married August 27, 2001 and who passed February 29, 2020 and his granddaughter, Ashley N. Loveless.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

