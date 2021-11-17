Rocco Natoli, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco Natoli, 94, formerly of Niles, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Washington Square Nursing Center. He was also a previous resident of Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty.

He was born March 11, 1927, in Niles, Ohio, the son of Sam and Anna (Raschilla) Natoli.

Rocco was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

He served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army in WWII.

Rocco worked for Anchor Motor Freight as a fueler, retiring in 1987. He also worked for McDonald Douglas in Vietnam, servicing helicopters.

He enjoyed watching horse races on TV or at the track, going to the casino and spending time at the food court at the mall, then McDonald’s in Niles with his friends, where they would “solve the world’s problems.”

Every year Rocco would roll out the first ball at the ITAM’S Sam Natoli Memorial Scholarship Bocci Tournament.

Rocco is survived by four nephews, Tom Bell of Girard, Ohio, Don (Vickie) Bell of Cortland, Ohio, Phil (Lisa) Natoli, Jr. of California and Michael Natoli of New York; four nieces, Judy (Roy) Allen of Niles, Ohio, Debbie Ostrander of California, Maria Saltzer of California and Jolene Natoli of Coloradol; great-nephew, Brian (Trisha) Bell and two great-nieces, Jennifer (Tim) Knight and Marissa (Kenny) Platt.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Phillip, Anthony and Sam and a sister, Connie Bell.

As per Rocco’s wishes, a private family service was held.

Internment was in St. Stephen Cemetery.

Arrangements where by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Natoli family.

