NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Paul Bonanno, 60 of Niles, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland following an extended illness.

He was born January 31, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert J. and Fatima Nagy Bonanno.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He enjoyed playing his guitar.

Robert was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

Robert is survived by his mother, Fatima; two brothers, Joseph Bonanno of Niles and Paul (Debbie) Bonanno of Niles and his sister, Deborah (Robert) Gedeon of Niles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Bonanno.

A celebration of Life for Robert will be planned for a later date.

