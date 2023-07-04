NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee William Williams, 46, of Niles, passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, from degenerative heart disease.

He was born November 28, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Russell and Mary Grace Facility Williams.

Robert was a member of Evening Light Apostolic Church in Niles.

He worked as a laborer for several construction companies in the area.

He was a fun-loving man who enjoyed the company of family and friends.

Robert is survived by his mother, Mary Grace Williams; his three brothers, Mark (Darla) Williams of Weathersfield, Glenn (Sherry) Williams of Weathersfield and Hank Williams of Niles and his girlfriend, LeAnn Gilliam.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Williams.

Funeral services will be at Noon, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till the time of service.

The burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Williams family.

