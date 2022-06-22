STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Shipley, Jr., 77, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born November 14, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Robert L. and Martha L. Munholand Shipley, Sr.

Robert was a graduate of Struthers High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He retired from Westinghouse Nuclear Division.

He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, was a huge fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Ohio State Buckeyes and was an avid reader.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Tonya (Paul) Nichols of Mars, Pennsylvania; two sons, Robert L. Shipley III and James J. Shipley; two sisters, Suzanne Laughner of Austintown and Deborah O’Kin of Struthers; a grandson, Andrew S. Guerriero of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Ava C. Nichols of Mars, Pennsylvania and his two close friends that were there to help him, Bill Moschella and Jerry Mozingo.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jill Shipley.

As per Robert’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Shipley Family.

