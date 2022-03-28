ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Stark passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Robert was born October 31, 1939, son of Jacob and Ruth Stark in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

His family moved to Girard, Ohio in 1957 where he worked at Loblaws Grocery for 20 years as a produce manager. After the closing of Loblaws, he began his career with General Motors. While working for General Motors, he spent most of his years in the fabrication plant. He retired from General Motors in 1999.

He married Angela Laprocina on March 1, 1961. They shared four children, Robin Como of Mentor, Ohio, Gail Stark of Warren, Ohio, Denise Stark of Niles, Ohio and Robert (Patricia) Stark of Howland, Ohio. The two were married until the passing of Angela on April 25, 1995.

On January 20, 1996, he married Velora (Gains) Roskelly and began to love her three daughters, Tracey (Brian) Stech of Andover, Ohio, Tabitha Dowd of Painesville, Ohio and Trinity (Quentin) Piotrwoski of Fairport, Ohio.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He has 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren with one more due in May and one great-great-grandchild.

Sports were something Robert shared with many. He coached each one of his children’s sporting teams growing up and played sideline coach to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If there was a sporting event his family was participating in, no matter the position or statute of game, he was there, rain or shine. Watching them grow, learn and develop and some become champions was his greatest joy. The Cleveland Browns and Indians were his go to teams, outside of his favorite team, family.

Sharing his joy was something that came easy. Whether it was fruits and vegetables from his famous garden, secret family recipes, or opening his home to family and friends for picnics, Robert was always sharing his true richness of family and friendship.

He loved to travel the states with Velora and finally settled down as a snowbird in Punta Gorda, Florida. Spending 22 seasons in Florida, Robert cherished many friendships and memories made over the years. He loved to go to the beach, ride his bike and spend time at the winery with family and friends.

His passion for classic cars and car shows is something he shared with his son, grandsons and great-grandsons. In addition to the many shows attended each summer, his favorites to attend were the Father’s Day Car Show in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Wings-N-Wheels in Howland, Ohio. At these shows, it was more than just cars, it was the story telling and memories made that will last a lifetime.

He was preceded in death by his mother; father; wife, Angela; brother, Donald Stark; son-in-law, Michael Como and nephew, Michael Burks.

He leaves his wife, Velora; sister, Doreen (Wayne) Evans of McDonald, Ohio; four children, three stepchildren, their families and many other friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Howland Community Church at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Arrangements handled by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.