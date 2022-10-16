YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lutsky, born in Niles on March 10, 1931, and at the age of 91, passed away peacefully following kidney failure, with his family by his side, on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Robert was a graduate of Boston University in 1954, after which he served in the military during the Korean War.

He then began his career at Republic Steel in Youngstown, in the public relations department. He then went on to run the public relations department of General Dynamics in Quincy, Massachusetts. Finally, he went on to open and run his own business franchise, called Management Recruiters of Youngstown.

He and his former wife, Joan Lutsky, raised three children.

He is survived by his sons, Robert M. Lutsky of Youngstown and one grandchild, Karianna M. Baker; son, Todd E. Lutsky and his wife, Lily, of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts and two grandchildren, Karyna J. Lutsky and Alexa J. Lutsky; his daughter, Sarena L. Lutsky of Petaluma, California and two grandchildren, David N. Haylett and Elise K. Haylett and her husband, Alex Walters of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Robert was a loving father who never stopped trying to help and teach his children about the ways of the world.

There will be a private interment in the Niles Union Cemetery on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Local arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

