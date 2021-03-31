Robert H. Whetstone, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert H. Whetstone, Sr., 65, of Warren, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence.

He was born September 29, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James A. and Marguerite Chicase Whetstone.

Robert was a member of St. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy Gott Whetstone, whom he married on April 20, 1976; four sons, Robert H. Whetstone, Jr. of Mineral Ridge, Brent Whetstone of Warren, Eric Whetstone of Warren and Jonathon Whetstone of Howland; two brothers, William Whetstone of Howland and Dennis Whetstone of Bristol Township; 11 grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

As per Robert’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements handled by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.