NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Rindfuss, Jr., 80, of Niles, passed away Monday, October 16, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born April 23, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Richard M. (Sr.) and Goldie Veronica Bako Rindfuss.

Richard was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was a teacher at Niles McKinley High School and was the head baseball coach.

He graduated from the University of Michigan, where he also played football.

Richard is survived by his three sons, Dr. Richard T. Rindfuss of New York City (Vincent Salerno), Brian M. (Jennifer) Rindfuss of Carmel, Indiana and Todd A. (Gayle) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; his daughter, Tara E. (Michael) Hancock of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and eight grandchildren, Nadia, Olivia, Aidan, Ehtan, Eli, Tanner, Caleb and Ella.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen Pallante Rindfuss, whom he married July 3, 1965 and passed October 5, 2021; his parents; a son, Scott Rindfuss and a brother, Allan Rindfuss.

As per Richard’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

