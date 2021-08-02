Richard J. Zimmer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. Zimmer, 63, of Salem, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his residence.

He was born April 13, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James A. and Dorothy A. Kraynak Zimmer.

Richard worked 40 years in construction as a sheetmetal worker, working out of Sheetmetal Workers Local #33.

He was an avid camper and outdoorsman. He enjoyed anything that had wheels and a motor, cars, dirt bikes, four wheelers and motorcycles.

A generous good nature man, Richard was always there with a helping hand for someone. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Richard is survived by his father, James A. Zimmer, Sr.; three brothers, Thomas (Diane) Zimmer of Cortland, Ohio, Michael Zimmer of Columbus, Ohio and Stephen (Andrea) Zimmer of Warren, Ohio and a sister, Barbara (Aldo) Scarnecchia of Niles, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Zimmer; a brother, James A. Zimmer, Jr. and his nephew, Jonathan.

Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 5:30 p.m. till time of service.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to David’s family.

