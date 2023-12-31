NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. “Dick” Dunnigan Sr., 88, of Niles, passed away Friday, December 29, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born April 18, 1935 in Niles, Ohio, the son of Charles and Helen Hubauer Dunnigan.

Dick worked for Heckett Engineering for 34 years as a heavy equipment operator and retired in 1995.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles. Dick cherished family gatherings and traditions, Sunday dinners, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, JoAnne Nyre Dunnigan; his children, Aprile (John) Corso, Nancy DeChristefero, Mary Jo Dunnigan-Livi, Sally (William) Border and Duke (Tammy Sharfal) Dunnigan Jr.; his grandchildren, JoAnna (Steven) Feiner, Abbey (Chris) Chieffo, Alyson (Dennis Brown) DeChristefero, Michael (Brenna) Livi, Joseph (Megan Putnam) Livi and Kelly (Jared) Christopher; his great-grandchildren, Jacob and Katherine Feiner, Vincent and Dominic Chieffo, Callie DeChristefero, Ellie and Laila Livi and Nolan Christopher; several nieces and nephews and a close family friend, Kay Kay Clay.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Daniel and Thomas Dunnigan.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Stephen Church, 129 West Park Avenue, Niles, with Reverend Steven Agostino as celebrant.

Entombment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Dick’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Dunnigan family.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.