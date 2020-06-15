Raymond R. Hornyak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond R. Hornyak, 86, of Warren, passed away at 8:17 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born August 26, 1933, in Hubbard, Ohio, the son of Michael J. and Mary Vahovsky Hornyak.

A life-long area resident, Raymond was of the Catholic faith and was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He worked as a Millwright for Wheatland Tube for thirteen years and then for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for thirty five years, retiring in 2002.

Raymond is survived by three sons, Raymond R. Hornyak Jr., of West Virginia, Mark W. Hornyak of Pennsylvania, Warren A. Stone of North Carolina, four daughters, Rose Raikers of West Virginia, Bernice Ann Flood of Texas, Kimberly Sue Libert of Niles, Ohio, Stacey Lynn Sarros of Georgia, two brothers, Michael Hornyak of Newton Falls, Ohio, Martin Hornyak of North Carolina, a sister, Gloria Hornyak Mihalenko of South Carolina, 25 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Wagoner Hornyak, whom he married on August 11, 1975 and passed March 24, 2011, a son, Raymond Barrett, three brothers, Edward Hornyak, Robert Hornyak, Ronald Hornyak and a sister, Mary Theresa Hornyak Pizzola.

A service of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till time of service.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Facial coverings are recommended.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome .com to send condolences to the Hornyak family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.