NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond J. Fauvie, Sr., 90, of Niles, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born March 9, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Betty Corado Fauvie and Emil James Fauvie.

Raymond was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War.

He enjoyed dancing at Rolling Mills in Girard, watching boxing and cooking chickens on an open fire spit.

He worked in construction and specifically concrete for seventy years, pouring concrete well into his late 80s. Raymond poured concrete floors, driveways and swimming pools as a concrete contractor for builders and home owners for decades. His name was always associated with quality work.

Raymond is survived by three sons, Raymond J. (Joanne) Fauvie, Jr. of Niles, Brian Fauvie of Niles and Craig (Connie) Fauvie of Howland; two daughters, Lorraine Fauvie and Karen Fauvie, both of Niles; 13 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria E. DiNatale Fauvie, whom he married on November 14, 1953 and passed November 20, 2015; two sons, Stephen M. Fauvie, Sr. and Emanuel Fauvie; his mother, Betty Corado Rafie; his father, Emil Fauvie and a sister, Alice Galgozy.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Fauvie family.