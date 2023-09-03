WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randall J. Fife passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was born to the late Randall Lee Fife and Kerri Fife April 24, 1988 at 3:53 a.m. in Howland, Ohio.

Randall was a bright, happy boy who filled the lives of his family with much happiness. He was kind, caring and compassionate. Randall had a positive impact on so many people and will be sadly missed.

Randall unfortunately suffered with mental health issues and was diagnosed schizophrenic. Losing his dad suddenly to cancer broke him and in the last couple years the bright happy boy we all knew was tormented by what I describe as demons. My boy became a shell of the person he once was. His love for fishing, camping and the outdoors gone. He once enjoyed gardening and outdoor fires and though he tried, he no longer enjoyed even that.

Randall was a good son who loved his family endlessly. With his death being so sudden and unplanned, we all want to give him our final messages of remembrance.

“Randall I’m going to miss you more than you can imagine. You were always there to keep me company. I fought hard to get you help and I’ll love you forever. You were a great son and my best friend. I find comfort knowing you are at peace and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. All my love forever. MOM

“Dad, rest in peace. I hope you have fun fishing with grandpa Randy and Uncle Richie” I love You, MARIAH

“Randall you were a fun loving, loving and compassionate brother. I have so many memories growing up of your smile. The way your eyes beamed with light and love. You were so smart and funny. You always knew how to make a bad situation better. You were my protector. With our eleven-year age gap, you were always so proud to be my big brother, to have a baby sister even when I was no longer a baby, I was always your baby sister. When I had baby Phil, you were so concerned, worried and praying for a safe and healthy delivery. You loved your nephew; you were so excited to have a little buddy to take hunting and fishing. You wanted to teach him all the skills Daddy taught you. You told stories about Grandpa Randy that I had never heard of. You liked sharing fishing stories with Phil. You’ll be remembered for your love of the outdoors. You have joined Daddy and uncle Richie and have gone fishing.” I love you, Ubba. Love, MAXINE

“Randall, you were a great big brother. You always loved spending time with your family and friends. You loved your family. If ever I needed you, you were right there. You loved being outdoors and were so appreciative of all the things in your life” I love you, ROLAND

“Randall, you and I had many great hours together even to the end. You will always be considered a “Best Buddy”. Rest in Peace Buddy.” I will always love you, GRANDPA JACK

“Randall, I’ll miss talking to you every day and telling you good night and I love you. You were my little buddy.” Love, ME-MAW CAROL

“Randall, thank you for making me an aunt for the first time 35 years ago. You will always be my Randall Dandall. I am happy you are finally at peace.” Love, AUNT MIMMY

“Life is short. I remember all the good times we had growing up, going camping at the pond in Fowler, staying at each other’s houses. I know you will always be looking down on us and I know you’re up there with Uncle Ran and Rich. You are finally at peace.” Love ya Ran, JOSH

Rest in Peace Randall. The five years that I’ve known you have been some of the best in my life. Tell your dad hi and I miss him. Make sure you find a good fishing spot so when I get there, we can do some fishing.” Love, FAITH

“Rest easy Randall. You are finally at peace. You can be reunited with your dad and uncle at last. Watch over us every day and find that perfect fishing spot. Until we meet again be at peace and enter eternal rest.” I love you, Your sweet KATIE GIRL

“I love you, Randall.” Love, UNCLE ROL

“Randall whenever you were around, you added color to our world.” Love, MATT

“Randall, you had the kindest heart and your love for our family was infinite and unconditional.” Love, DEENA

“Randall, your light may have dimmed but its glow will forever be etched in our memories. As we mourn your loss, let us cherish the moments that defined you. Your legacy will live on in our daughter, Mariah. She reflects the values you instilled and the love you shared. You found quiet joy in life’s simplest pleasures.” Love, KRISTINA

“I will miss you cousin. RIP” Love, CODY

“Randall, I’m going to miss your beautiful smile.” Love Aunt GAIL

We all hope you know just what you meant to all of us. You were truly a special soul; you touched the hearts of many. We know your strong faith in God has gained you entry into heaven. REST IN PEACE

