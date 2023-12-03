MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Michael Dunco, Sr., 77, of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 30, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

He was born October 26, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of George Julius and Betty Ravella Dunco.

Ralph worked at Niles Expanded Metals in the Maintenance Department, retiring after forty years of service. He was an Army Veteran, serving his County as a helicopter gunner during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, almost all outdoor activities.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Corano Dunco of McDonald, whom he married on June 7, 2019; his son, Ralph Michael Dunco Jr. (girlfriend, Natasha Crockett) of McDonald; a brother, George Dunco of Florida; two granddaughters, Scarlette Woodley and Meadow Arrowood; two nephews, Mark and Gary Dunco of Wisconsin; stepdaughter, Annie Lapierre; five step-grandchildren, Kayla, Alyssa, Bryce, Halee and Payton; five great-great grandchildren and many friends and neighbors that he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Gail Green Dunco, who passed in 2000.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Family and friends may call from 6 p.m. till the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material donations be made to your local VA.

