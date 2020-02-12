Peggy (Meeks) Watkins, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy (Meeks) Watkins, 73, of Niles, passed away at 8:18 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Longmeadow Care Center in Ravenna, Ohio.

She was born December 22, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Agnes Mort Meeks.

Peggy lived most of her life in Niles, Ohio. She was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree at KSU, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She received her Master’s Degree in Clinical Counseling from YSU.

In June of 1991, she married the love of her life, David K. Watkins, who preceded her in death on July 5, 1999. Also preceding in death are her sister, Joanne, a nephew, Marty and a niece, Sherri.

Peggy is survived by her nephew, Dr. David (Judy) Watkins, great-nephews, Dr. Kevin (Sarah) Watkins, Michael Watkins, Benjamin (McKenzie) Watkins, Josh Kieltsch, Mathew Maffei, great-niece, Veronica Watkins, two great-great nephews, many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. till the time of service.

Interment will be at Niles City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church of Niles.

