NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart.

Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School District, then for Fairhaven school.

She was a member of the Fairview Methodist Church in Niles.

She was an avid reader, loved books and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her son, Alan (Rachel) Thornsberry of Birmingham, Alabama; two daughters, Cindy L. Crockett and Susan R. Thornsberry, both of Niles; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and her dog, Bob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glennis E. Thornsberry, whom she married on October 4, 1958 and passed February 13, 2018. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

There are no calling hours or services. A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio, 330-652-2422

Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Thornsberry family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.