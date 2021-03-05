Pearl W. Comer, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl W. Comer, 88, of Niles, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

She was born July 30, 1932, in Centerville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sherman and Margaret Tatrai Wright.

Pearl worked as a machine operator at the GE Trumbull Lamp before retiring to a full-time homemaker.

Pearl is survived by her husband of 65 years, James W. Comer, whom she married on October 28, 1955; two sons, Donald (Bonita) Comer of Raleigh, North Carolina and James (Debbie) Comer of Charlotte, North Carolina; three daughters, Linda (John) Chechitelli of Austintown, Ohio, Peggy Sue Lucas of Warren, Ohio and Sandra (Michael) Dean of Niles, Ohio;, two sisters, Jean Bogus of California and Ruth List of Chicago, Illinois; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jacob and Bud Wright.

As per Pearl’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio, 330-652-2422.

