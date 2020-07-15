Pauline E. Strah, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline E. Strah, 87, of Niles, passed away at 1:45 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

She was born October 29, 1932, in Ocean City, Maryland. She was the daughter of Claude M. and Lee Etta Layton Willis.

She was an excellent softball player and a member of the County Championship Basketball Team. She loved swimming lengths in the ocean and was an excellent body surfer.

She met and married Gerald E. Strah from Niles, who was serving in the Coast Guard in Ocean City, Maryland, during the Korean War Conflict. They moved to Niles in 1955, after Gerald completed his tour of duty.

Pauline was a devoted housewife and a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother.

Pauline is survived by her son, Jerald E. (Sherry) Strah; a daughter, Linda (Steve) Bello; six grandchildren, Trevor Bonacci, Jerald W. Strah, Natalie Strah, Danielle Spencer, Nicole Napolitano and Anthony Napolitano; seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Etta Mae Timmons.

Pauline retired in 2005 as a private duty child care provider. She was adored by all of her families that she served.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald E. Strah, who passed away January 16, 1965; a daughter, Bonnie Strah Napolitano, who passed away October 4, 2008 and a brother, Johnny Willis.

As per Pauline’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Strah family.

