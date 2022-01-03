GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paulette J. Pozega, 78, of Girard, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born December 3, 1943, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Eldora Coxson Micha.

Paulette worked at Delphi Electric (Hummingbird Plant) as an assembler for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

She enjoyed playing the slots, traveling and gardening.

Paulette is survived by her son, Michael (Cindy Rogers) of Girard; two daughters, Christine (Michael) Harper of Niles and Lisa Hudak of Avon, Ohio; a brother, Dennis (Yvonne) Micha of Chesapeake, Ohio; a sister, Helen Maxwell of Edgewater Park, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Michael (Valerie) Harper, Nicholas (Kalin) Harper, Lauren Pozega, Lexie Pozega, Ashton Pozega and Alison Hudak and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As per Paulette’s wishes, there are no services.

Inurnment will be at Girard City Cemetery.

Inurnment will be at Girard City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.

