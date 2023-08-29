YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday August 26, Paula McKinney, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away.

Paula was born to Paul N. Lehnerd and Julia A. (Buckley) Lehnerd on June 27, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She received her primary education at St. Columba grade school, graduating in 1949. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1953 and was a member of the National Honor Society. In 1953 Paula enrolled in St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing and earned her RN degree in 1956.

That same year, she married Thomas E. McKinney. They were married 66 years and together raised eight children.

Paula worked for 30 years as a float nurse at St. Elizabeth’s hospital and later worked as a nurse at Windsor Nursing home. She taught medical terminology at Harding Business College for three years and she taught beginners swimming at Lincoln Park Pool for 12 years.

She was very fond of Youngstown east side and Youngstown’s history and spent her last working years at the Arms Family Museum, sharing that love and knowledge of Youngstown history with many others as a tour guide. Her family will always remember her love of animals, she was very fond of her dogs and cats and her talent with music. She could be found every St. Patrick’s Day at her piano, playing Irish tunes for her family to sing along with as her corned beef and cabbage cooked on the stove. That love for music has been instilled in each of her grandchildren who sing and play a number of musical instruments.

Paula’s memories will be celebrated by the friends and family who loved her dearly including her loving husband, Thomas E. McKinney; her children, Patricia McKinney, Daniel McKinney of Boardman, Francis (Brenda) McKinney of Youngstown, Mary (Brian) Beck of Boardman, Martin (Mary Sue) McKinney of North Jackson and William (Kelly) McKinney of Niles; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Julia Lehnerd; sister, Elizabeth Blankenship; daughter, Annie L. McKinney and a son, Thomas E. McKinney, Jr.

A Rite of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. till the time of service.

The burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial tributes and donations be made to the Animal Charity of Youngstown in Paula’s name because, “The hell with the rest of them”.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the McKinney family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.