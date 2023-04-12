NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick T. Caraway, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio, following a short illness.

He was born March 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wray T. Caraway and Betty K. Bosley.

Pat attended North-Mar Christian Missionary Church.

He took pride in his landscaping skills, always working in the yard and around the house, decorating his car with American flags for parades and car shows. Pat especially loved the time that he spent with his family, fishing with his grandson, watching his granddaughter cheer, golfing, attending the grandchildren’s sporting events family events and making the family laugh.

Pat worked at WCI Steel for 41 years, retiring in 2012. During that time, he was a recorder in the 56-inch mill and an active member of the United Steelworks Union, Local 1375. During his time working with the union, he was a Zone Chairman, EAP Coordinator, Safety and Health Coordinator, Community Services Liaison and Union Vice President. He also helped organize many union events including union picnics and Christmas parties and worked on United Way campaigns. He was especially proud of participating in many contract negotiations for the USW Union in Warren and Pittsburgh as well as assisting in negotiations for other local unions.

Pat is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Musmanno Caraway, whom he married on May 26, 1973; his two sons, Christopher (Kelli) Caraway of Mineral Ridge, Patrick A. Caraway of Niles; two grandchildren, Reese and Evan Caraway; a sister, Kathy Ifft of Boardman; brothers and sister-in-law, John (Josephine) Marchese, Tony Musmanno and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters, Wray Caraway, Robert Caraway, Kay Platt and Carol Ewing.

A Memorial service will be held Monday, April 17, at 6:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service.

